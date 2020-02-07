WHO's Tedros: Fewer reported coronavirus infections in last two days but numbers could go up again

There have been fewer reported cases of coronavirus infections in China in the last two days but the numbers could go up again, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the WHO Executive Board in Geneva on Friday.

"The world is facing a chronic shortage of personnel protective equipment against coronavirus," Tedros noted. "Will speak today to the pandemic supply chain network to identify bottlenecks and find solutions, pushing for fairness in distribution."

Market reaction

These comments had little to no impact on the market sentiment and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was last seen losing 2.35% on a daily basis at 1.609%.