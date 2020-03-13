WHO’s Tedros: Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing on Friday, Europe has now become the epicenter of the pandemic.
Further comments
5,000 people have lost their lives to coronavirus, "a tragic milestone"
Any country that looks at the experience of other countries with large outbreaks and thinks that won't happen to us is making a deadly mistake.
Announces it is launching COVID-19 solidarity response plan to enable individuals and organizations to contribute.
Funds raised will be used to coordinate response, buy masks, gloves, gowns and goggles for heath workers, buy diagnostic kits, invest in research and development.
Alongside Tedros, Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO's health emergencies program, noted: “Social distancing only slightly slows down the virus so health system can cope, it is not a panacea, not going to stop this pandemic in its own right.”
Additional points
Each country must decide on measures to protect its own population, as part of overall strategy there is a place inside national borders for potentially restricting movement inside zones.
There is rarely a justification for blanket (travel) bans unless the context and risk defines that.
There is a major funding gap for potential vaccines against coronavirus, we have to move now to manage the risks and make investments we need to develop vaccines in future.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.1050 amid coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1050 as the dollar rises alongside yields. Stocks are attempting a recovery after Thursday's major sell-off. Both the Fed and the ECB made moves to alleviate financial stress. US consumer sentiment dropped, yet beat expectations.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.24 on immense dollar strength
GBP/USD is falling below 1.24, the lowest since October earlier. The greenback is gaining across the board as yields rise amid some market calm after the coronavirus-correlated crash on Thursday.
XAU/USD tumbles to fresh 2020 lows amid stock market crash, nearing $1500/oz
Gold is trading in a bull trend above the main SMAs however the metal is retracing down sharply from the 2020 tops, now challenging the 1540 level and the 100 SMA on the daily chart.
Surgical precision bloodshed on the crypto board
The crypto market experienced bleeding tears in the last few hours. The COVID-19 pandemic opened Pandora's box and the liquidation of all types of assets is being disrupted and demolished.
WTI pulls away from daily highs, still up more than 4% above $32
Crude oil capitalized on the improving market sentiment on Friday and rose to a daily high of $33.84 before losing its traction during the American session.