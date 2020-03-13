WHO’s Tedros: Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing on Friday, Europe has now become the epicenter of the pandemic.

Further comments

5,000 people have lost their lives to coronavirus, "a tragic milestone" Any country that looks at the experience of other countries with large outbreaks and thinks that won't happen to us is making a deadly mistake. Announces it is launching COVID-19 solidarity response plan to enable individuals and organizations to contribute. Funds raised will be used to coordinate response, buy masks, gloves, gowns and goggles for heath workers, buy diagnostic kits, invest in research and development.

Alongside Tedros, Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO's health emergencies program, noted: “Social distancing only slightly slows down the virus so health system can cope, it is not a panacea, not going to stop this pandemic in its own right.”

Additional points