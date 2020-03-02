WHO's Tedros: Epidemics in South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan are our greatest concern

In the last 24 hours, there were almost 9 times more coronavirus cases reported outside china than inside, noted World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday.

"The epidemics in South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan are our greatest concern; WHO mission has arrived in Iran to deliver supplies and help government," Tedros added. "We are in unchartered territory. We have never seen before a respiratory pathogen capable of community transmission, but it can be contained with the right measures."

Market implications

These comments don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the market sentiment. As of writing, Wall Street's three main indexes were all up more than 1% on the day but the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was erasing 6.7%.