WHO’s Tedros: Coronavirus pandemic is ‘far from over’

During an online briefing late Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the coronavirus pandemic is ‘far from over’.

His comments came after the virus cases had their biggest daily increase ever as the pandemic worsens globally.

“More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal,” Tedros noted.

In response to a question on China, WHO’s top emergency expert, Dr. Mike Ryan, said retrospective studies of how the outbreak has been addressed could wait, adding: “We need to focus now on what we are doing today to prevent second peaks.”

Market reaction

The market sentiment remains a bit tipsy so far this Tuesday, as Australia’s and US’ tensions with China continue to haunt the traders. Meanwhile, the ongoing surge in the infections globally also remains a key concern, as investors bet on faster economic recovery.

The Asian equities are trading mixed, with the S&P 500 futures down 0.20%. USD/JPY is off the lows but the recovery lacks follow-through. AUD/USD keeps losses around 0.7000 following a quick drop from 2020 highs of 0.7041.