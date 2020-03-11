WHO’s Tedros: Coronavirus can be characterized as pandemic

Amid growing risks from the coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus came out on the wires this Wednesday and finally said that coronavirus can be characterized as a pandemic.

We cannot say it loudly enough or clearly enough "all countries can change the course of this pandemic".

Number of cases outside China has increased 13-fold in past two weeks.

We are in this together and we need to do the right thing with calm.