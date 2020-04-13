WHO's Tedros: Control measures must be lifted slowly

"Decisions on lifting or imposing restrictions must be based first and foremost on protecting human health and guided by what is known about the virus," World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. "While COVID-19 accelerates very fast, it decelerates more slowly; control measures must be lifted slowly."

Tedros further announced that the WHO will be publishing updated strategic advice on Tuesday with 6 criteria for countries considering lifting control measures.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes continue to push lower on Monday. As of writing, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both erasing more than 2% on a daily basis.