WHO's Tedros: Control measures must be lifted slowly

"Decisions on lifting or imposing restrictions must be based first and foremost on protecting human health and guided by what is known about the virus," World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. "While COVID-19 accelerates very fast, it decelerates more slowly; control measures must be lifted slowly."
Tedros further announced that the WHO will be publishing updated strategic advice on Tuesday with 6 criteria for countries considering lifting control measures.
Market reaction
Wall Street's main indexes continue to push lower on Monday. As of writing, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both erasing more than 2% on a daily basis.
EUR/USD approaches 1.0900 as Wall Street falls
The EUR/USD pair eases toward 1.0900, undermined by the poor performance of US equities after the long weekend. Oil production cut’s agreement reached on Sunday failed to impress.
GBP/USD hits one-month high of 1.2536
GBP/USD is trading around the 1.2500 figure, as the dollar eases in thin holiday’s trading. UK PM Johnson left the hospital and continues to recover in Chequers. Chancellor Sunak warned GDP can fall 25% to 30% in the upcoming months.
We have an OPEC+ deal
OPEC+ members met once again yesterday to try to finalise a deal. The sticking point had been Mexico not willing to accept its allocated cut. However the group has now agreed on the deal, and cuts are set to go ahead.
Gold jumps to fresh multi-year highs above $1,710
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since December of 2012 at $1,711 on Monday boosted by risk-off flows.
WTI fades initial gains and return to sub-$23.00 levels
Prices of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil are now losing the grip and recedes to the $23.00 neighbourhood per barrel following the initial move to the $24.50 region.