WHO’s Tedros calls on all countries to implement comprehensive strategies to slow down COVID-19 epidemic

At a media briefing on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called on all countries to implement comprehensive strategies to slow down the COVID-19 epidemic and flatten its curve.

Isolating, testing, treating and tracing every suspected case must be backbone of world's response to COVID-19 epidemic.

Who is organising a multi-country trial to compare some untested potential treatments for covid-19 infection.

Its advice for Africa is that mass gatherings should be avoided and "Africa should wake up" and prepare.