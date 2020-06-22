WHO's Tedros: 183,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday biggest daily increase so far

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted on Monday that 183,000 confirmed new cases of coronavirus on Sunday were easily the biggest increase in a single day so far.

Key takeaways

"We are learning more about to treat the sick, recent finding of dexamethasone gave us much needed a reason to celebrate."

"Next challenge is to increase the production and distribution of dexamethasone."

"Dexamethasone should only be used in serious and critical cases and under medical supervision."

"World is learning the hard way that health is not a luxury item."

"Consequences of health disruptions will be felt for many years to come."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be impacting market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 was up 0.1% on the day and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was virtually unchanged at 25,877 points.