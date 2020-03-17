WHO’s Kluge urges Europe to take 'boldest' actions against coronavirus pandemic

Speaking after an online meeting of health ministry representatives from across the region, Hans Kluge, World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Director for Europe, called the Euro area economies to undertake the “boldest” actions possible to stem the coronavirus epidemic.

Key quotes

“Very pleased” to see Britain stepping up its recommendations for social distancing, and urged all countries to work together and learn from each other.”

“Europe is the epicenter of the first pandemic of coronavirus and every country, with no exceptions, needs to take their boldest actions to stop or slow the virus spread.”

“These are unprecedented times. It is important that countries work together, learn from each other and harmonize their efforts.”