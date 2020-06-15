WHO’s Kluge: UK still in very active phase of pandemic, should not rush into further economic reopening

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper on Sunday, World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional European Director Hans Kluge urged that England should not announce further easing of the coronavirus pandemic-imposed restrictions until the government’s contact-tracing system proves to be “robust and effective”.
Kluge cautioned that Britain remained in a "very active phase of the pandemic" and warned against rushing into reopening the economy.
“Contact tracing is key especially as the UK starts to relax the social and physical distancing measures. There has to be a robust track-and-trace system in place of operation,” he added.
Market reaction
The sentiment remains tepid amid fresh virus cases reported in Beijing, Tokyo, Texas, etc. The pound has tracked the losses in other higher-yielding currencies, with GBP/USD down 0.26% to trade just above the 1.2500 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound stalls below 0.6850 on dismal Chinese data
AUD/USD eases to 0.6830 region on the downbeat Chinese activity numbers for May, as the recovery falters just below the 0.6850 level. The risk-off action in the Asian equities amid fears over the second wave of coronavirus continues to weigh.
USD/JPY consolidates the drop amid downbeat market mood
USD/JPY consolidates the drop to near the 107.15 region. The risk-off mood remains at full steam amid fears of the coronavirus outbreak 2.0. Focus shifts to the Chinese data dump for fresh directives.
Gold defends key support as S&P 500 futures decline
Gold is looking to eke out gains amid losses in the US stock futures. The yellow metal bounces up from an SMA support as stocks drop. Prices tested the 5-day simple moving average (SMA) of $1,728 during the early Asian trading hours.
WTI drops over 2.0% amid downbeat trading sentiment in early Asia
WTI fails to hold onto Friday’s recovery moves. The oil benchmark offered a gap-down opening of $36.11 that extended till the intraday low, so far, of $35.60 before bouncing back a bit. The black gold’s initial fall could be attributed to ...
S&P 500: Futures drop over 1.50% into weekly opening, as second coronavirus wave fears intensify
The closely watched, risk gauge, the S&P 500 futures tumbled near 1.80% stepping into a fresh week, shrugging off a positive Wall Street close last Friday. Second coronavirus wave fears intensify, with the US, Japan reporting spike in cases.