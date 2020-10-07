WHO’s Kluge: Europeans suffering 'pandemic fatigue' from coronavirus disruption

Europeans are suffering “pandemic fatigue” from the disruption caused by the rapid spread of the coronavirus, warned World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional European Director Hans Kluge.

Key quotes

“Since the virus arrived in the European region eight months ago, citizens have made huge sacrifices to contain COVID-19.”

“It has come at an extraordinary cost, which has exhausted all of us, regardless of where we live, or what we do. In such circumstances, it is easy and natural to feel apathetic and demotivated, to experience fatigue.”

“Although fatigue is measured in different ways, and levels vary per country, it is now estimated to have reached over 60% in some cases.”

Market reaction

The above comments have little to no impact on the shared currency, as EUR/USD sustains the bounce above 1.1750.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.1758, up 0.20% on the day.