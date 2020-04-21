WHO’s Kasai: Lifting of lockdown must be gradual; if relaxed too soon, there will be resurgence

Lifting of lockdown must be gradual; if restrictions relaxed too soon, there will be a resurgence, said the World Health Organization’s (WHO) WEST Pacific Regional Director Kasai on Tuesday.

This is not the time to be lax.

We need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for foreseeable future.

No country is safe from potentially overwhelming outbreak so long as coronavirus is circulating

Lockdown measures have proved effective in easing burden

Until vaccine found, process of adapting to COVID-19 epidemic will become new normal

Number of confirmed cases in Japan increasing, this is concerning.

Japan not yet in the stage of large-scale community outbreak.