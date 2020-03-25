WHO’s Harris warns US could become new coronavirus epicentre

The World Health Organization (WHO) spokeswoman Margaret Harris warned reporters late Tuesday, the pace of acceleration in the number of new coronavirus infections in the US will likely make it the new epicenter of the pandemic.

Key quotes

“We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the U.S. So it does have that potential.”

“We cannot say that is the case yet but it does have that potential.”

“...They (the United States) have a very large outbreak and an outbreak that is increasing in intensity.”

“New records were to be expected each day until new confinement measures begin to take effect.”

About Italy, she said: “There is a glimmer of hope there. We’ve seen in the last two days fewer new cases and deaths in Italy but it’s very, very early days yet.”