WHO's Ghebreyesus: Concerned about impact of coronavirus outbreak on health system

The World Health Organization (WHO) has decided to reconvene the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on the coronavirus on Thursday, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, said on Wednesday.

The Emergency Committee will advise whether the coronavirus outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, Ghebreyesus explained and added that they are concerned about the impact the new coronavirus outbreak is having on the health system.

Risk perception

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, Wall Street's main indexes were adding between 0.2% and 0.5% while the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was erasing around 2%.