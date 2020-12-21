Paul Brand, the political correspondent for ITV News, tweeted out on Tuesday that the whole of the European Union will be imposing a travel ban on the UK until Tuesday midnight.
There hasn't been an official confirmation of this headline yet.
Market reaction
This development doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 1.47% on a daily basis at 1.3321 and the EUR/GBP pair was gaining .13% at 0.9170.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.2200 as panic eases
EUR/USD has recovered from a daily low of 1.2129 as fears ease. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, supportive of a better market mood. EUR/USD trading around 1.2230.
GBP/USD trims part of its daily losses, hovers around 1.3350
GBP/USD recovered from an intraday low of 1.3187 as market players digest the latest headlines on Brexit, new coronavirus strain.
XAU/USD faces downside pressure as recovery finds resistance at $1885
Gold prices made sharp fluctuations on Monday to end hovering around $1880, at the same level it closed on Friday. The recovery from the slide to $1855 found resistance at $1885.
Forex Today: New covid strain boosts dollar, gold shines on fiscal stimulus deal, Brexit eyed
The market mood has soured and the US dollar is jumping as a new coronavirus strain in the UK triggered flight bans and heightened concerns. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, boosting gold. Vaccine and Brexit headlines are eyed.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line
The dollar index (DXY) extends Friday’s run-up amid US Senate passes one-day stopgap funding with nearly final covid stimulus. 10-day SMA adds strength to the immediate upside hurdle. Bears can re-enter on the downside break below 90.00.