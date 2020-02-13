WHO spokesman: Jump in new coronavirus infections in China reflects broader definition of cases

The sharp increase in the number of new coronavirus infections in China reflects a "broader definition" of cases, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

"We understand that new case definition includes clinically diagnosed cases based on symptoms and exposure, as well as lab-confirmed cases," the spokesman explained.

Risk aversion

These comments failed to provide a boost to the market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 3.6% on a daily basis and major European equity indexes were down between 1% and 1.5%.