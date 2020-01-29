WHO official: Whole world needs to be on alert and take action

So far, 15 countries have imported cases of coronavirus but the whole world needs to be on alert and take action, World Health Organization (WHO) official Mike Ryan said on Wednesday during a press conference, per Reuters.
"I believe the world is pulling together to respond to this outbreak and we are at an important juncture in this event," Ryan added. "We believe chains of (virus) transmission can still be interrupted. China is doing the right thing and responding in a massive way.
US stocks stay in green
These comments don't seem to be impacting the market sentiment. As of writing, Wall Street's three main indexes were up between 0.25% and 0.55%.
