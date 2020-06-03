WHO: Keen to see results of trials of Avifavir in covid-19 – Reuters

Reuters reported that the World Health Organization (WHO) is set to resume its trial of hydroxychloroquine for potential use against the new coronavirus, its head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday after testing was suspended due to health concerns.
Tedros also told an online media briefing he was "especially worried" about the outbreak in Central and South America, where infections have been spreading rapidly.
Key notes
- World health organization head says continues to respond to other health emergencies while monitoring COVID-19.
- Who's tedros says "especially worried about central and south America".
- World health organization says no reason to modify clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19.
- World health organization says experts advised the continuation of all arms of the solidarity trial, including hydroxychloroquine arm.
- Who chief scientist "no evidence that any drug reducing mortality of patients that have COVID-19".
- Who expert says keen to see results of trials of avifavir in COVID-19.
- Who expert says no indication so far new coronaviris's ability to transmit disease has changed.
- Who expert says hopes trials of hydroxychloroquine will continue until have we definite answer on whether it works.
Market implications
Risk on remains the theme on hopes of a vaccine and while economies open up and start to see V-shaped recoveries in the economic data. More on this here…
