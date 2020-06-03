WHO: Keen to see results of trials of Avifavir in covid-19 – Reuters

Reuters reported that the World Health Organization (WHO) is set to resume its trial of hydroxychloroquine for potential use against the new coronavirus, its head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday after testing was suspended due to health concerns.

Tedros also told an online media briefing he was "especially worried" about the outbreak in Central and South America, where infections have been spreading rapidly.

Key notes

Market implications

