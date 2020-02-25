WHO: Coronavirus’s global spread may not be contained - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) is out with their opinion piece on the report from the World Health Organization (WHO), which suggested that the number of new cases in China declined, but it wasn’t clear whether the outbreak can be stopped from spreading globally.

Isn't yet clear whether the coronavirus can be stopped from spreading further globally.

WHO said it isn't yet clear whether a world-wide spread is inevitable.

It could be contained, develop a regular pattern of continual or seasonal transmission, or become a pandemic.