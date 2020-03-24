Whitehouse Coronavirus Task Force will hold press briefing at 21:30 GMT

The Whitehouse Coronavirus Task Force will hold a press briefing at 21:30 GMT as the world watches to see the COVID-19 epidemic spread throughout the Stats of the US, potentially putting the US at the epicentre of the pandemic.
Reuters reported that, in Geneva, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said infections in the United States had greatly increased. Over the previous 24 hours, 85 percent of new cases were in Europe and the United States, and of those, 40 percent were in the United States.
As of Monday, the virus had infected more than 42,000 people there, killing at least 559.
Asked whether the United States could become the new epicenter, Harris said: “We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the U.S. So it does have that potential.”
“The global health crisis is rapidly morphing into a global recession, as there is a clear tension between preventing infections and ruining the economy,” said Edoardo Campanella, an economist at UniCredit Bank in Milan.
More to come...
