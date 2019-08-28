White House's Short: Optimistic about China deal

In an interview with Fox Business, White House Director of Legislative Affairs, Marc Short, said that he was optimistic about a trade deal with China and that there have been calls between officials on both sides.

These comments had little to no impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 2.4% on the day. Additionally, the S&P 500 Futures is losing 0.3%, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to start the day in the negative territory.