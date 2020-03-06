White House's Kudlow: Coronavirus looks relatively contained, stocks remain depressed

Larry Kudlow, an economic adviser to President Donald Trump, has told CNBC that the coronavirus looks relatively contained. He somewhat walked back remarks made last week saying the US preparedness is airtight.

He does acknowledge that the US will suffer a slowdown and expects more coronavirus cases. However, he dismisses concerns that many events will be canceled and calls such moves as potential overreactions.

US stocks are suffering another down day, tumbling over 2.50% at the time of writing as worries of the disease's spread in the US worries investors.