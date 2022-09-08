White House weighs order to screen US investment in tech in China, other countries – WSJ

The news appears a positive one for the market sentiment and hence may help extend the US dollar’s pullback. However, the previous news quoting US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen challenged the optimism. Even so, a lack of major data/events joins an initial hour of the trading day to restrict the market’s reaction to the news.

Of particular concern are joint ventures where US companies transfer knowledge or technology to Chinese partners and Silicon Valley venture-capital firms that invest in China through their U.S. funds or China affiliates.

As with the earlier legislation, the order is likely to try to close what supporters of investment screening see as a gap in current government oversight.

The White House is aiming to issue such an order within the next couple of months to monitor and potentially block outbound investment by American companies and investors, according to people familiar with the matter.

