White House weighs new action against Beijing – WSJ

White House is weighing new actions against Beijing, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Monday, per Reuters.

Trump administration wants to form an alliance to retaliate when China uses its trading power to coerce countries, the WSJ article claimed.

Market reaction

The S&P 500 Futures retreated slightly from daily highs after this headline but were still up 0.4% on a daily basis at 3,568. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction and remains deep in the negative territory near 92.00.