White House: US Pres. Trump will sign Japan trade deal on Monday at 1930 GMT - Bloomberg

Bloomberg carried the latest headlines from the White House, citing that the US President Trump will sign the US-Japan trade deal later this Monday at 3.30 PM (local time), i.e., 1930 GMT.

Earlier today, Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi said that Japan had no objection to beginning trade agreement from January 1 if the US wishes to do so.

The JPY is seen losing some ground, despite the risk-averse market environment, as the USD/JPY makes another attempt to regain the 107 handle, buoyed by firmer Treasury yields.