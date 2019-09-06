White House: US Pres. Trump tells French Pres. Macron that Iran sanctions will not be dropped now

The White House is out with the latest statement following Thursday’s conversation between the US President Trump and his French counterpart Macron.

Key Headlines:

US President Trump, French President Macron spoke Thursday on digital sales tax. Both discussed Iran’s actions in the Gulf. Trump tells French President Macron that the Iran sanctions will not be dropped now.

The risk-on sentiment remains the key theme so far this Friday, with USD/JPY holding firmer above the 107 handle amid higher Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.

Markets paid no heed to the White House statement on the Iranian geopolitical issue, as both crude benchmarks consolidate the overnight gains. WTI holds near 56.50 region while Brent keeps the 61 handle.