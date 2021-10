White House: US Pres. Biden looks forward to signing legislation to raise the debt limit

As markets already know that the debt ceiling extension is a Democratic idea, the news fails to general any moves immediately after the release. Even so, upbeat Wall Street closing keeps traders hopeful to kick-start the key day in Asia.

It’s worth noting that Congress will vote on the key issues during today’s gathering. The voting will be in two parts. The first will be a Procedural vote to break a filibuster that will need 60 votes to get passed. The final vote to pass the bill will require a simple majority.

Following the news, Sahil Kapoor from NBC news tweeted, “Lindsey Graham claims ‘Republicans are folding’ on the debt limit to protect Manchin and Sinema’s support for the filibuster. ‘The argument made yesterday was that this may be more pressure than two Democrat senators can stand regarding changing the filibuster rules,’ he says.”

Late Thursday, the White House comments crossed wires, via Reuters, suggesting that US President Joe Biden stays ready to sign the proposal to raise the debt ceiling as soon as it gets Congress approval.

