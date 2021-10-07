White House: US Pres. Biden looks forward to signing legislation to raise the debt limit

Late Thursday, the White House comments crossed wires, via Reuters, suggesting that US President Joe Biden stays ready to sign the proposal to raise the debt ceiling as soon as it gets Congress approval.
Following the news, Sahil Kapoor from NBC news tweeted, “Lindsey Graham claims ‘Republicans are folding’ on the debt limit to protect Manchin and Sinema’s support for the filibuster. ‘The argument made yesterday was that this may be more pressure than two Democrat senators can stand regarding changing the filibuster rules,’ he says.”
It’s worth noting that Congress will vote on the key issues during today’s gathering. The voting will be in two parts. The first will be a Procedural vote to break a filibuster that will need 60 votes to get passed. The final vote to pass the bill will require a simple majority.
FX implications
As markets already know that the debt ceiling extension is a Democratic idea, the news fails to general any moves immediately after the release. Even so, upbeat Wall Street closing keeps traders hopeful to kick-start the key day in Asia.
Read: US Nonfarm Payrolls September Preview: How far will markets go when the Fed tapers?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed near the 2021 low
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1550, a handful of pips above the year low, unable to recover despite the prevalent optimism. EUR gains limited by soft European data and inflation-related concerns.
GBP/USD extends rebound, trades above 1.3620
The impressive performance of Wall Street's main indexes helps the risk-sensitive British pound gather strength in the American session on Thursday. With the US Dollar Index edging lower toward 94.00, GBP/USD is trading at fresh daily highs above 1.3620.
Gold continued consolidation, bears in charge
Global indexes soared alongside US government bond yields, reflecting a better perception of risk. Attention shifts to the US Nonfarm Payrolls report and its possible effects on Fed’s decisions. XAU/USD is neutral between Fibonacci levels, but the risk skews to the downside.
Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market
Bitcoin has been on a tear this week, hand-in-hand with Shiba Inu. With a 14% rally, price action in BTC still has some room left to go higher. The next price target to the upside for bulls is the high from late May near $60,000.
US September Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises
NFPs forecasted to increase by nearly 500,000 in September. Gold is likely to react more significantly to a disappointing jobs report than an upbeat one. Gold's movement has no apparent connection with NFP deviation four hours after the release.