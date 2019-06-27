White House: Trump-Xi trade meeting set for Saturday at 0230 GMT in Osaka

A White House spokesman told Reuters late-Wednesday, the US. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold the trade talks in Osaka at 11:30 a.m. local time (0230 GMT) on Saturday at the G20.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said that the US-China trade deal is almost 90% complete. While recently the SCMP reported that the US-China trade truce is reached.