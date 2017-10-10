White House: Trump, top defence officials, discuss North Korea options – RTRS

White House: Trump, top defence officials, discuss North Korea options – RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
The White House said in a statement, the US President Donald Trump met on Tuesday with his top defense officials for a briefing and discussion on the North Korea issue.
Trump was briefed by Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford on options to respond to any North Korean provocation or if necessary to prevent Pyongyang from threatening the US and its allies with nuclear weapons.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.