White House: Trump agrees 'in principle' to scrap S. Korean warhead weight limit - RTRS

White House: Trump agrees 'in principle' to scrap S. Korean warhead weight limit
The White House said in a statement on Monday, the US President Donald Trump agreed “in principle” to scrap a warhead weight limit on South Korea’s missiles in the wake of North Korea’s sixth nuclear test, as cited by Reuters.
The statement said, during a call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Trump also gave “conceptual approval” for South Korea to buy billions of dollars of weapons from the United States.
