White House trade adviser Navarro: Payroll tax cut would be `highly effective stimulus' – BBG TV

White House trade adviser Navarro said the Payroll tax cut would be `highly effective stimulus'.

This news follows when yesterday the White House was far from ready to roll out specific economic proposals in its response to the widening impact of the coronavirus outbreak, administration officials said.

However, there is the notion that President Trump’s suggestion that a payroll tax cut and other stimulus measures will be in the pipeline very soon, even as some officials were stunned by Trump’s claim that he would hold a press conference to announce an economic plan as the actual details remain up in the air.

Markets are expecting something from Trump at 2100 Easter Time.