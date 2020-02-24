White House to request close to $1 billion from Congress for coronavirus response – WP

White House is preparing to request an emergency package of nearly 1$ billion from the US Congress to finance the coronavirus response, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

The request could reportedly be sent to Congress in the next few days.

Risk aversion

This headline failed to help the market sentiment improve in the early American session. As of writing, Wall Street's main indexes were down between 2.4% and 2.8% and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was erasing 6.4% at 1.378%.