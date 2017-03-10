White House to request $29 billion for hurricane relief - Reuters News

White House to request $29 billion for hurricane relief - Reuters NewsBy Omkar Godbole
As per Reuters report, the White House is preparing a $29 billion disaster aid request to send to the U.S. Congress after hurricanes hit Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida.
The request could be made today and will include nearly $13 billion in new relief for hurricane victims with $16 billion for the government-backed flood insurance program. Congressional aides say the National Flood Insurance Program is expected to run out of money the week of Oct. 23.
