White House to offer relief package of $1.8 trillion to lawmakers – WSJ

The White House is preparing to offer lawmakers a relief package of $1.8 trillion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

However, Fox News' Charles Gasparino tweeted out that this stimulus proposal was likely to face "stiff resistance" in GOP Senate and added that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell currently didn't have enough votes to pass it.

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat following these headlines. As of writing, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.85% and 0.6%, respectively.