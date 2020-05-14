White House threatens veto of House Democrats' stimulus bill / Senate supports sanction on Chinese officials

The White House threatens veto of House Democrats' stimulus bill while the Senate supports sanctions on Chinese officials. None of this will end well for risk appetite, falling in after the US close with benchmarks ironically closing higher.

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said, "right now we don't to give more money out to the states, we need to see how current aid plays out."

He also said that Pelosi's partisan phase 4 plan won't go anywhere and that we are just starting to see impact of $3t virus relief.

Meanwhile, despite a positive close on Wall Street, this is the type of news to keep markets on the backfoot.