White House: Some members of infrastructure advisory council resign

White House: Some members of infrastructure advisory council resignBy Dhwani Mehta
In a statement released late-Tuesday, the White House noted that some members of a White House infrastructure advisory council have resigned, Reuters reports.
This comes after Trump last week disbanded two business advisory councils after several chief executives resigned in protest over his remarks.
Key Points:
The White House did not give a reason for the resignations from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council and said the panel met on Tuesday with the majority of its members. It did not specify how many members quit.
"We can confirm that a number of members of the NIAC who had been appointed under the previous administration have submitted their resignation."
