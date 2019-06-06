White House says it is still moving forward with Mexico tariffs - CNBC

Even after upbeat stories taking rounds ahead of the final US-Mexico talks during US Thursday, CNBC came out with the news report saying that the White House said that it still intended to impose tariffs on Mexican imports Monday amid reports that it was considering an extension.

The news report quotes White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement while saying that Position has not changed, and we are still moving forward with tariffs at this time.

The talks haven't yet concluded and the final announcement is yet to arrive on the issue.

Earlier, Reuters reported that US administration has proposed deporting undocumented Guatemalan migrants to Mexico in talks, but no agreement was reached on this.

USD/MXN seesaws near 19.70 by the press time.