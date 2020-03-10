The Wall Street Journal has reported that President Donald Trump's advisers have discussed suspending the payroll tax for 90 days. That would provide a significant stimulus to the US economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Stocks are responding positively to the news, with the S&P up over 1.50% at the time of writing. The dollar is also advancing with EUR/UDS trading below 1.1340 and GBP/USD around 1.2920 at the time of writing. USD/JPY has recaptured 104.

Here is how the move looks on EUR/USD: