White House: Negotiations to continue in Washington in early September

According to the latest headlines crossing the news wires, White House said that the US-China trade talks were constructive and added that they are expecting the next round of negotiations to take place in Washington in early September, per Reurets, confirming the earlier reports.

"China confirmed commitment to increase purchases of US agricultural products," White House said.

Meanwhile, major equity indexes in the US are clinging to modest gains in the first hour of the session as participants are eagerly waiting for the FOMC announcements.