White House letter dares Pelosi to hold vote on impeachment - Axios

The White House is planning to send Nancy Pelosi – the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives – a letter arguing that President Donald Trump can ignore lawmakers’ demands until the full House votes formally to approve an impeachment inquiry, Axios reported Thursday.

The letter could be sent as early as Friday, two unnamed sources familiar with the letter for the report told Axios.

The Democratic Party is holding an inquiry into whether President Donald Trump should be impeached over his contacts with Ukraine about the former vice-president, Joe Biden.