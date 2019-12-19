White House: It is confident US Senate will exonerate Trump after impeachment

After the US House of Representative voted to impeach US President Trump, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement, President Trump is "confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process".

Key Quotes:

"Today marks the culmination in the House of one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our nation. Without receiving a single Republican vote, and without providing any proof of wrongdoing, Democrats pushed illegitimate articles of impeachment against the president through the House of Representatives."

"The president is confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process, all of which were ignored in the House proceedings. He is prepared for the next steps and confident that he will be fully exonerated."

Separately, Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned the House may not immediately transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate out of concerns Republicans won't conduct impartial proceedings at a trial, per Politico.

