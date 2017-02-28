White House: Immigration will be mentioned in Trump's address to Congress

White House: Immigration will be mentioned in Trump's address to CongressBy Felipe Erazo
The White House has said that U.S. President Donald Trump will ask Congress tonight to help kick-start economy, work on healthcare, and education. Also, it's expected that immigration will be mentioned by Trump in his speech.
Key headlines (via Reuters):
- Trump is open to having conversations about fixing America's immigration system
- Trump's main focus right now is securing borders
- Says immigration will be mentioned in Trump's address to congress