White House confirms top US officials to welcome Chinese delegation for trade talks starting Oct. 10

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham confirmed in a statement on Monday, the top US officials will welcome a senior Chinese delegation on October 10, as they visit Washington for the latest round of trade talks.

She said: "The two sides will look to build on the deputy-level talks of the past weeks. Topics of discussion will include forced technology transfer, intellectual property rights, services, non-tariff barriers, agriculture, and enforcement."

The statement outlined six topics of discussion during the trade talks:

Forced technology transfer

Intellectual property rights

Services

Non-tariff barriers

Agriculture

Enforcement

The risk sentiment remains unperturbed by the above trade update, with USD/JPY still struggling below the 107 handle despite the rally in the Treasury yields.