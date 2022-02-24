White House: China ties with Russia too limited to compensate for sanctions

Early Friday morning in Asia, Reuters conveyed the White House statements.
The news initially said that US President Joe Biden has been working with speech writers, policy team to finalize the State Of The Union (SOTU) address.
“China ties with Russia too limited to compensate for sanctions,” adds the White House (WH) afterward.
The WH also said, “(WH) Believes Putin has grander ambitions than Ukraine.”
FX implications
The news joins the slew of geopolitical updates suggesting further noise on the geopolitical front, which in turn can weigh on the risk barometer pairs like AUD/USD.
Read: AUD/USD fades corrective pullback below 0.7200 on Russia-Ukraine crisis
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reclaims the 1.1200 figure post-printing a YTD low at 1.1106 as Russian's invasion to Ukraine remains
The EUR/USD losses in the day some 0.81%, amid Russia’s offensive on Ukraine. Conflict woes between Ukraine and Russia dampened market players’ mood. EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Neutral-downward biased, though a daily close below 1.1200, could exacerbate a move towards 1.1100.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3380 ahead of fresh impetus from the Russia-Ukraine war
The GBP/USD pair has rebounded from the lows of 1.3273 and is oscillating in a narrow range of 1.3376-1.3403 as investors are waiting for fresh headlines from the Russia-Ukraine tussle. The cable has been hammered by the market participants on Thursday after a full-scale invasion by Russia.
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.7150 as Wall Street recovers
The AUD/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 0.7094, now trading at around 0.7150 as US indexes recover heading into the close. International sanctions falling on Russia as the country invades Ukraine.
Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv
Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus.
Russian Invasion: Ukraine's government could collapse sooner, markets would see relief rally Premium
Markets have woken up to a dark day of war and have reacted rapidly. However, a quick end to major hostilities could trigger a relief rally. At least a partial one.