White House Chief of Staff Meadows: US Pres. Trump is ready to use executive action

By the end of Wednesday’s jostling over the much-awaited stimulus, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows sounds disappointed and highlighted US President Donald Trump’s readiness to use executive orders to overcome the policy deadlock.
Key quotes
Will meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday evening.
If significant progress hasn't been made by Friday, Trump is ready to use executive action.
Two sides are still trillions of dollars apart in talks in COVID-19 relief bill.
FX implications
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the actual outcome, the policymakers’ readiness to deliver the fiscal help before they go on vacation keeps the market sentiment positive. While portraying the same, AUD/USD stops the pullback from a multi-week high near 0.7200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back below 0.7200 amid Victoria virus concerns
AUD/USD came under fresh selling pressure and eased back below 0.7200 after Australian PM Morrison's dour economic outlook, in the face of the Victorian lockdown. Broad US dollar pullback also dragged the spot lower.
Gold: Sidelined in Asia amid uptick in US stock futures
Both gold and US dollar index are flatlined in Asia. US stock futures signal sustained risk-on on Wall Street. Sino-US tensions and fiscal wrangling in the US may lift USD and put gold under pressure.
USD/JPY bounces with US dollar, back above 105.50
USD/JPY tracks the bounce in the US dollar and regains 105.50. The spot has been unable to maximize on the late July spike to the 106 area and instead has been a fade, which opens prospects for a push back towards the 105.20s.
Bank of England Preview: Three things that will move the pound on “Super Thursday”
Summer is about to become hotter – after a steaming hot weekend, pound traders are ready for more sweat around the Bank of England's decision. While many are on vacation, the "Old Lady" as the bank is known is set to stir markets with its rate decision, meeting minutes – and the Monetary Policy Report, which makes it a "Super Thursday."
WTI retreats from 5-month highs
WTI is trading unchanged on the day near $42.25, having failed to establish a strong foothold at the five-month high of $43.50 on Wednesday. Coronavirus-induced growth concerns weigh over oil prices.