White House Chief of Staff Meadows: Republicans to bring up targeted COVID-19 aid bill next week

During an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows noted that he expects Republicans to bring up targeted COVID-19 bill aid next week, as reported by Reuters.

"Money for state governments is blocking the stimulus talks," Meadows further noted and added that the Senate GOP is looking at a $500 billion coronavirus aid bill. "The Trump administration is looking at possible executive actions regarding airlines amid COVID-19."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no reaction to these comments and was last seen losing 0.35% on a daily basis at 91.82.