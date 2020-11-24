White House approves intelligence brief for US President-elect Biden – Reuters

As per the latest update from the White House Administration, conveyed by Reuters, President-elect Joe Biden now has the right to receive the President’s Daily Brief, the collection of classified intelligence reports prepared for the president.

The news said, “The decision means Biden will have access to the latest intelligence about major national security threats around the globe.”

Market implications

Considering Wall Street’s upbeat reaction to Biden’s transition announcement, news like this adds strength to the positive sentiment. That said, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI30) marked a fresh record high on Tuesday whereas S&P 500 stayed at the all-time top closing by the end of the North American session.

Read: Wall Street Close: Biden transition propels Dow Jones to record high, S&P 500 closes at all-time top