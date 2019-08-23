White House adviser Navarro: Negotiations with China will continue behind closed doors

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer

White House trade adviser Navarro crossed the wires in the last minutes, saying that they will continue to negotiate with China, as they have been,  behind closed doors. "Trade war with China does not mean the US economy is going to slow," Navarro told Fox Business.

The 10-year US treasury bond yield, which gained as much as 2% earlier in the day, erased its daily upside amid the souring market sentiment and was last flat on the day at 1.61%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD off the lows after China is said to retaliate with tariffs

EUR/USD off the lows after China is said to retaliate with tariffs

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050 as the US dollar weakens. Reports that China is set to retaliate with tariffs is pushing US yields and the dollar lower. Powell's speech is due out later on.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces above 1.2200 amid trade wars, Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD bounces above 1.2200 amid trade wars, Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2200, off the lows. China is set to hit the US with retaliatory tariffs and the dollar is down. Earlier, fading hopes for a Brexit deal weighed on the pound.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Firmer above 106.50 amid risk-on, softer Japanese data

USD/JPY: Firmer above 106.50 amid risk-on, softer Japanese data

The Japanese Yen remains on the back foot, possibly due to dismal Japanese inflation data and the resulting rise in the dovish BOJ expectations. USD/JPY, further, benefits from rallying Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures ahead of Fed's Powell speech.

USD/JPY News

Gold trades with modest losses, below $1500 mark ahead of Powell’s speech

Gold trades with modest losses, below $1500 mark ahead of Powell’s speech

Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the mid-European session on Friday and is currently placed at the lower end of its weekly trading range, just above $1495 level.

Gold News

Jackson Hole: The audiences of Chairman Powell

Jackson Hole: The audiences of Chairman Powell

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will be addressing two audiences when he speaks to the high life of global banking and finance at the central bank’s annual end of summer conclave in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  