White House adviser Navarro: Need to be patient regarding US-China trade talks

In an interview with CNBC, White House trade adviser Navarro said that they need to be patient with regard to the US-China trade negotiations.

Earlier today, China’s Premier Li said that he hopes US-China trade talks make progress and repeated that sides need to find solutions to the dispute.

In the meantime, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to retrace its daily fall and was last virtually unchanged at 1.65%. On the other hand, the S&P 500 Futures posts small daily losses, suggesting that the market sentiment remains neutral.