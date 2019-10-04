White House adviser Navarro: Job numbers should not deter Fed from lowering rates

In an interview with CNN, White House trade adviser Navarro argued that today's job numbers should not deter the Federal Reserve from lowering its policy rates and added that the dollar was still overvalued.

Today's data showed that the unemployment rate in the United States (US) fell to 3.5% and nonfarm payrolls in September increased by 136,000 to fall short of the market expectation of 145,000.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, largely ignored these comments and was last up 0.05% on a daily basis at 98.95.